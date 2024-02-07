In recent years, Netflix has become a trustworthy source for Kdrama fans to binge on exciting shows. In 2023, the streaming giant released Kdramas from various genres: romantic comedy, romantic tragedy, horror, thriller, etc. Recently, the K-Content page revealed Korean Dramas Releasing On Netflix in 2024. The list is quite exciting and will make the Kdrama fans happy.

During the pandemic, many people discovered the world of Korean Dramas. Viewers love these shows for compelling narratives, fantastic music, the feel-good stories and the anticipation of the kiss between most Kdrama lead couples! So take a pen and paper and list the names of the confirmed Korean Dramas Releasing on Netflix in 2024. The platform has yet to reveal its release dates; they’re divided into three yearly quarters.

Korean Dramas Releasing on Netflix in 2024 – Quarter 1

My Name Is Loh Kiwan

It’s a Kdrama film about a man named Loh Kiwan, a defector from North Korea, who arrives in Belgium hoping to start a new life. Directed by Kim Hee-jin, the film stars Song Joong-ki, Jo Han-chul, and Kim Sung-ryung and will be released on Netflix on March 1, 2024.

A Killer Paradox

It is a story about a young man who accidentally kills someone and then helps a detective to find the truth. A Killer Paradox is a twisted crime thriller that stars Choi Woo-shik and Son Suk-ku and drops on the OTT platform on February 9, 2024.

Chicken Nugget

It’s a bizarre Korean drama where a woman enters a machine and turns into a chicken nugget. Her family and admirers do everything to make her human. The Kdrama stars Kim You-jung, Ryu Seung-ryong, Ahn Jae-hong and Kim Nam-hee.

Physical: 100 Season 2 – Underground

The survival Korean reality show returns with a new season where 100 contestants have to prove how physically and mentally powerful they are.

Risqué Business: The Netherlands and Germany

The reality talk show will feature how the adult entertainment industry functions in the Netherlands and Germany.

Badland Hunters

In the movie, a mad doctor conducts deadly experiments on humans post-apocalypse in Seoul. A huntsman decides to take matters into his own hands when the doctor abducts a teenager he knows. The Kdrama stars Ma Dong-seok, Lee Hee-joon, Lee Jun-young, Roh Jeong-eui and Ahn Ji-hye.

The Bequeathed

In the Kdrama, a woman loses her uncle and inherits a gravesite that helps her discover startling truths about her family. The series stars Kim Hyun-joo, Park Hee-soon, Park Byung-eun and Ryu Kyung-soo.

Korean Dramas Releasing On Netflix In 2024 – Quarter 2

Sweet Home Season 3

It’s the third season of people trying to save themselves from the monsters.

SWEET HOME SEASON 3 OH MY GOD!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/8YIR66NPZz — song kang pics (@songkangpic) February 1, 2024

Agents of Mystery

In the Kdrama, six agents come together to solve mysterious crimes and incidents that can’t be easily explained to a layman.

Hierarchy

It’s a story about Jusin High School, where only those chosen at birth get admission later. When an outsider gets transferred to this school, things start to crumble.

Parasyte: The Grey

When deadly parasites from space fall on Earth, they start to control the human brain and body. How will the human race survive this external threat? We will soon find out in the Kdrama that stars Koo Kyo-hwan, Jeon So-nee and Lee Jung-hyun.

Super Rich in Korea

It’s like Dubai Bling, where we will get a sneak peek into the lives of wealthy Korean people who live in luxury and glam.

The 8 Show

It’s a game show where eight individuals are trapped in a mysterious eight-floored building.

Korean Dramas Releasing On Netflix In 2024 – Quarter 3

Gyeongseong Creature Season 2

The monstrous Kdrama returns with the story shifting in 2024—the series stars Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee.

Officer Black Belt

Kim Woo-bin and Kim Sung-kyun star in a Kdrama about an officer skilled with the 9th degrees of expertise in taekwondo, kumdo and judo. He would do anything to solve the crimes.

The Frog

It’s a mystery thriller in which a woman enters a motel and changes the life of the motel owner.

The Influencer

Netflix brings together popular Korean influencers to compete in a social survival drama.

The Whirlwind

In the Kdrama, the Prime Minister of South Korea wants to punish the corrupt President. However, it’s more challenging than it seems. The political Kdrama stars Sol Kyung-gu, Kim Hee-ae, Lee Hae-young, Kim Hong-pa and others.

Unknown Chefs (Working Title)

It’s a cooking show where people compete to showcase their culinary skills.

Which Kdrama are you looking forward to watching this year? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Read: Butterfly Ft Park Hae-soo & Kim Tae-hee: Everything We Know About The Prime Video Thriller

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News