Squid Game star O Yeong-su, who was accused of sexual misconduct, is facing imprisonment as per reports. He appeared in the role of Oh Il-nam in the popular Netflix series. The series came out in 2021, and in that same year, the woman filed a complaint against him. Keep scrolling for more.

The mega-hit Netflix series is returning this year with its second season, and on February 1, the makers posted the first look pictures and a short teaser. O Yeong was player number 001 in the series, appearing innocent but at the center of the violent game. It was a big twist and a shock for the fans after they discovered his true identity later on the show. He was a wealthy businessman who allegedly created and hosted the Squid Games.

According to media reports, including The Star, a final trial was held on February 2; the Seongnam branch of the Swon dist Prosecutors Office asked for a one-year jail term for O Yeong-su and to restrict him from working with minors. The office stated, “He avoided his responsibility, saying the victim was ‘like a daughter to him,’ though the victim asked for an apology, making the victim frustrated.”

The Squid Game actor denied the accusations and said, “It’s so painful and hard to stand in this court at this age like this. It is miserable that the last chapter of my life to end in such a way, making my whole life fall apart,” per Korea Herald. O’s lawyers argued that there is a lack of evidence about his misconduct apart from the victim’s testimony.

According to the woman’s allegations, O Yeong-su touched her inappropriately and tried to hug her forcibly while hiking in 2017. She even accused him of forcibly kissing her. After she made the accusations, O reportedly texted her to apologize and even claimed that she was like his daughter. The Squid Game star’s case will be heard again on March 15, 2024.

O Yeong-su won the Golden Globe Award in the Best Supporting Actor category in 2022 for his outstanding performance in Squid Game Season 1. He was also nominated for the Emmys for his role.

For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Butterfly Ft Park Hae-soo & Kim Tae-hee: Everything We Know About The Prime Video Thriller

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News