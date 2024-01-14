Golden Globes 2024 host Jo Koy managed to create more uncomfortable moments than get some good laughs. The 52-year-old comedian taunted the award show audiences at his first stand-up after the event at St Louis for his Joy Koy World Tour. Koy did not hold back in expressing his experience and called them ‘marshmallows,’ he was also happy that none of those people saw the Golden Globes and witnessed the misery of Koy and the others.

Koy’s Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Joke and Barbie is just a movie about a doll with big b**bs joke felt flat at the ceremony, making people visibly uncomfortable and awkward. However, Barbie maker Greta Gerwig thought Jo was not wrong in making that joke as it was the first doll mass-produced with breasts, so he was right. The comedian would get some sort of relief that it didn’t offend the director, at least.

Due to the bad weather and a Midwestern snowstorm, Jo Koy reached the venue for his stand-up show late. It’s a part of his Joy Koy World Tour, and as he arrived on the stage, Koy was welcomed with a huge applause and a standing ovation. According to Variety, soon hinting at his Golden Globes 2024 gig, the comedian said, “Lot a marshmallows, man. They’re delicious, but goddamn, they’re soft. I just come from a different time. I see the changes that are happening. I get it, but goddamn, can we f*cking laugh at ourselves?”

Jo Koy continued, “I got a feeling none of you motherf*ckers watched it, and I’m kinda happy. Oh my god. It feels good to live in this country. We get to say what we want to say. Don’t be apologetic about it at all. Be able to…speak your mind.” He never addressed Golden Globes directly throughout the set, but it’s not hard to decipher.

He then continued with his stand-up show for the night and spoke about the cold and his emergency landing at Kansas City. He reportedly had a great time and entertained the audience thoroughly. In the end, he gave out merch hats to many audience members.

The netizens, however, do not agree with the comedian and think Jo Koy wasn’t funny. Taking to X account, one user wrote, “Jo koy is in denial that he sucks lol.”

Another said, “that marshmallow thing is a very strange remark.”

A third netizen posted, “Jo Koy is the worst host i’ve ever seen, his entire monologue was just awkward.”

Followed by one saying, “ironic considering he’s not laughing at his own bad monologue.”

Another wrote, “Just accept that you aren’t funny and move on bro your life is good.”

One person quipped, “he didnt say anything funny to laugh at.”

And, “unfunniest “comedian” to ever exist.”

