Hollywood star Brad Pitt has been making his admirers go weak in the knees for years now, and we are not complaining! He was married to two of the most gorgeous women in Hollywood – Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie. He has done movies with many stunning actresses, done intimate scenes with plenty, and had some passionate kisses. But how was his first kiss ever? What was the experience like? Brad once shared the stressful experience of his first kiss, which will boost confidence in people who have had similar experiences.

Brad is currently in a relationship with Ines de Ramon after parting ways with long-time partner turned wife Angelina Jolie. Their divorce was finalized in 2019. Ines and Brad have been together for over a year and have been going out since late 2022. For the unversed, Pitt’s new girlfriend is a jewelry designer, and the couple is often captured spending time together on vacations.

Many years before Jennifer Aniston or Angelina Jolie came into Brad Pitt’s life or he became an actor, Pitt was a regular kid who had a nerve-wracking experience while having his first kiss. In 2020, the Bullet Train star recalled and shared his adorable story with W Magazine when asked about his first kiss. The throwback video has gone viral on Instagram and posted by one of his fan pages, ‘Brad Pitt Fanpage.’

In the video, Brad Pitt said, “Her name was Lisa. It was in her garage. Fourth grade.” He continued, “She was one street over, and I ran home afterward. I was pretty excited—the anticipation was a bit nerve-wracking. A few kids were already in on it.” He also mentioned that it was planned, but he only remembered running home as “It was just too much.”

