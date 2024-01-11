Rihanna is one of the world’s biggest pop icons, making several amazing songs for the fans. And often, songs have deeper meanings behind them, like Riri’s this song Bitch Better Have My Money. It is allegedly inspired by a real-life incident faced by the founder of Fenty Beauty. It is speculated to be about her former accountant, for whom RiRi lost millions of money in 2009. The song’s video heavily backs that claim.

The Umbrella singer is not only a famous personality but a great influential person as well. She was on Time’s list of one of the most influential persons in 2012 and 2018. People wait eagerly for her album releases, and she is currently enjoying her life of being a mother of two boys. The mentioned song was released in 2015 and the incident with her accountant occurred in 2009.

In the video for the song Bitch Better Have My Money, Rihanna is seen kidnapping her accountant’s wife as he didn’t pay her the money she owed. As per Bustle’s report before the song’s release, RiRi once sued her accountant, Peter Gounis, for losing an estimated $9 million over a year. A New York Daily News report revealed that the Umbrella singer had $11 million at the beginning of 2009, and by the end, she was only left with $2 million.

The case was settled out of court. The accountant in Rihanna’s Bitch Better Have My Money was played by the talented actor Mads Mikkelson. She tracks him and ties him to his mansion.

According to another report by capitalxtra.com, the lawsuit claimed that Rihanna bought a Beverly Hills mansion for $7.5 million on Peter’s advice. However, the mansion was leaking and moldy. According to the New York Post, the lawsuit was for an estimated $10 million in 2014.

Rihanna, via an Instagram post, revealed that the concept for her video Bitch Better Have My Money came to her around 2014, which coincided with the court case. She wrote on her Insta post, “Ya girl got director skillz!!! The concept for this piece came to me 8 months ago!!! So you can imagine how anxious I am right now!!!”

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

If it is genuinely about Peter Gounis, then he understood that he messed with the wrong boss, babe.

