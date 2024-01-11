The latest Instagram picture from Larsa Pippen is creating much buzz. It isn’t the first time that the Real Housewives of Miami star has drawn flak for her appearance. However, this time, she has taken things way too far.

Internet Slams Larsa Pippen’s Instagram Photo

The forty-nine-year-old Real Housewives of Miami star recently posted a photo of herself lounging on a beach lounge chair in a black string bikini on the social media platform on Wednesday.

In the photo captioned ‘Sunshine on my mind’, Larsa Pippen leans back, giving the camera a smoldering look as she sits with one knee bent and the other firmly planted in the sand. The brunette beauty looked almost perfect, without texture on her face or body. She accessorized with a silver necklace, matching anklet, and black sunglasses.

Several users on Instagram flocked to Larsa’s post. They gave the RHOM star a piece of their minds as the photo appeared provocative and heavily edited.

The photo disgusted one user: ‘Imagine her kids scrolling and see this’.

Others were appalled by Larsa’s use of photo retouching tools to enhance her appearance on social media.

Hinting at the heavy editing used by Larsa Pippen on her photo, one user pointed out: ‘You can literally see individual pixels from the airbrushing’

Another user wrote: ‘I get using photoshop if you are insecure about something… but if you don’t like the way your crotch looks, why expose it like that’.

One user could not contain her disdain for the reality TV star and asked: ‘Have we seriously resorted to AI vaginas now?!? What is this mess’

Another user quipped: ‘Should’ve saved this picture for Only Fans‘, hinting at the subscription-based social media platform that is known for promoting explicit content.

Larsa Pippen’s Relationships Explored

Since September 2022, Larsa Pippen, formerly married to NBA player Scottie Pippen, has been seeing thirty-three-year-old Marcus Jordan.

According to Parade, while out in public with Marcus, Larsa constantly flashed a glittering band on the ring finger of her left hand, sparking suspicions of an impending engagement.

Marcus, however, stated to People that their engagement was ‘in the works’ but had yet to happen.

Must Read: Jason Momoa Is Living On The Road After Divorce From Lisa Bonet: “Bro, I Don’t Even Have A Home Right Now”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News