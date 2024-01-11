Jennifer Lawrence is now one of the highest-paid and most famous Hollywood actresses, but there was a time when she was hesitant about gaining overwhelming fame. She even brought in Kristen Stewart’s reference while explaining her thoughts. Both Jennifer and Kristen earned popularity by doing films based on popular books – The Hunger Games and Twilight, respectively. Keep scrolling for more.

The Hunger Games franchise, starring Jennifer, Josh Hutcherson, and Liam Hemsworth in the lead roles, was based on Suzanne Collins’s best-selling novels. The films earned millions at the box office, with the second installment, Catching Fire, being the most loved film among the series. The Twilight Saga came out four years before the JLaw-led movie in 2008. The supernatural teen romance franchise was a rave among the audience. Additionally, Robert Pattinson and Kristen’s real-life romance made headlines.

The Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence, before the release of her film in 2012, revealed that she wanted her movie to succeed but also didn’t want the spotlight to be on her and get overwhelmed with fame, just like what happened to Kristen Stewart after The Twilight Saga. The actress expressed her concerns in one of her interviews with British Glamour. Jen said, “I look at Kristen Stewart now, and I think, ‘I’d never want to be that famous.'”

Jennifer Lawrence continued, “I can’t imagine how I’d feel if all of a sudden my life was pandemonium.” All things went perfectly; her films did exceedingly well, and she faced a similar situation after the success of The Hunger Games and getting an Oscar.

As per Deadline’s report, Jennifer Lawrence said at the BFI London Film Festival, “Between The Hunger Games coming out and winning the Oscar, I became such a commodity that I felt like every decision was a big, big group decision.” For the unversed, Jennifer won the award for her performance in the Silver Linings Playbook opposite Bradley Cooper. It is based on The Silver Linings Playbook

by Matthew Quick.

Eventually, she might have wrapped her head around the success she achieved in Hollywood and her A-list status in the industry.

Recently, Jennifer Lawrence went viral on social media for her goofy walk-out threat at the Golden Globes 2024. She was nominated for her film No Hard Feelings but lost the award to Emma Stone for Poor Things. They were both nominated in the category of best female actor in a musical comedy.

