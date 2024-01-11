Matthew Perry rose to fame with his iconic character, Chandler Bing, in Friends. His unfortunate death sent shockwaves across the industry. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer attended his funeral. But the latest rumors claim the late star was jealous and insecure of his five co-stars. Scroll below for all the details!

Friends wrapped up in 2004, but the friendship lasted forever. Time and again, the cast would reunite and treat fans with glimpses of their get-together. In her tribute post, Jennifer Aniston also mentioned that they were the “chosen family” and thanked Matty for all the laughs. The other four co-stars also sent fans into a meltdown with their emotional posts.

Was Matthew Perry insecure?

A new report by US Weekly is making some startling revelations about the late Friends actor. Insiders claim Matthew Perry spoke negatively of Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow. He reportedly loved them but was highly insecure.

Sources close to the development revealed, “He (Matthew Perry) lied to all of them about so many things over the years. He had so much respect for them, but he [didn’t always] have positive things to say about them. He felt inferior [to them], so when he spoke negatively, it came from that insecurity.”

Matthew Perry was “jealous” that his Friends did not have to deal with addiction

It would be heartbreaking to hear that Matthew Perry was jealous that his Friends were not struggling with addiction. “Matthew viewed himself and the cast as winning the same lottery with the show’s success. They reaped the benefits of fame and fortune, but they didn’t have to deal with the pain of addiction. [There were times] he resented them for that,” added the report.

Irrespective of his flaws, Matthew Perry was loved by the Friends cast and his family members. He reportedly became a whole different person because of his addiction issues.

Matthew Perry’s death did not come as a shock to his close ones?

The news portal also claims that Matthew Perry lied about his sobriety. And that involves the time he was promoting his memoir, Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing. When he passed away, everyone close to him was saying that he died of an “overdose.”

More about Matthew Perry’s death

Actor Matthew Perry passed away on October 28, 2023. He was found unconscious in the hot jacuzzi of his LA Home. The autopsy reports revealed that his death was caused by the acute effects of ketamine. Other circumstances that contributed to his death included the effects of buprenorphine, drowning, and coronary artery disease.

His funeral took place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The Friends cast Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer were amongst others in attendance to pay their last respects.

