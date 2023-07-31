Lisa Kudrow is known to all as the quirky and eccentric one in the group of six in the iconic sitcom Friends. The actress portrayed the role for a good ten years and still lives in the hearts of Friends fans. Throughout her illustrious career, the actress has worked in both films and television and won hearts with her extraordinary talent. As the actress recently turned 60, we have brought a throwback from her life when she was often asked if she were a virgin till she got married.

Lisa has been in showbiz for a long time now. Much like her character, she fell for her real-life husband Michel Stern in the most unexpected manner and is currently in a long-lasting marriage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The actress has often opened up about her love life and marriage in various interviews. She reportedly met Michel Stern in the 80s, when he was dating her French roommate. Lisa Kudrow immediately realised she had a crush on him but she chose to respect her roommate’s relationship and kept her feelings to herself. Six years later, she again crossed paths with Stern at a party and soon became friends with him. The friendship then turned into love and they got married in 1995, a week after Friends Season 1 came to an end.

While the actress was in love and married when she was shot to immense fame with the show, in an interview, she once mentioned how she wanted to save herself till marriage. Talking about her virginity, as per Reuters, Lisa Kudrow once said, “I don’t know if you’d characterise me as uptight, but I understood what it is to be afraid of s*x- your s*xuality. For me it was just, ‘No I’m saving myself because I have to make myself worthy of the kind of man I have in my mind.”

This soon became a topic of discussion among her fans as the Friends star once, during her appearance on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno, revealed that she is mostly asked if she were a virgin till marriage. To clarify her previous statement, the actress said, “What I was trying to say was when I was young I had always hoped and wanted to be a virgin when I got married, which I think is worthwhile.”

Friends also starred Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, and David Schwimmer as Ross Geller.

For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Hailey Bieber’s Pregnancy Confirmed? Netizens Spot Baby Bump In New Photo Alongside Justin Bieber But Selena Gomez Fans Brutally Troll, “That’s Why All Of A Sudden He’s Being Nice To Her…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News