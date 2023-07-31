Johnny Depp is one of the biggest names in Hollywood, and controversies have always surrounded him. While his acting career has seen him performing a varied range of characters on screen, his personal life has had many dramas. Adding to the list was his separation from Winona Ryder, as he was left devastated after the fallout of their relationship. Reportedly, he was also seen “sobbing on set” over her as he “didn’t know what he would do without”.

Depp and Ryder met for the first time in 1989 at the premiere of Great Balls of Fire! as the Pirates of the Caribbean actor described the moment as “love at first sight”. They even costarred in Edward Scissorhands in 1990, and Depp proposed to her. Unfortunately, they later called it quits in 1993, as his biggest love was said to be his biggest heartbreak.

As per a report by Metro, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor showed up to the set of Tim Burton’s movie, Ed Wood, in “floods of tears.” The filmmaker was close friends with Ryder and Depp for decades, and he revealed the actor was a wreck following their break up. Tim added, “I asked him why it happened, but all he said was, ‘It wasn’t her fault, it was mine.’ I felt weird to be around him like he wasn’t acting like Johnny anymore… It’s almost like Winona took Johnny’s soul, Johnny’s love…”

However, Johnny Depp was a “wreck” after he split with Winona Ryder. The actress appeared in Burton’s classic 1988 film Beetlejuice, and it was said both of them would appear in the upcoming sequel. Unfortunately for the fans, the much-awaited reunion will not take place as the POTC actor will not be seen in the movie.

Following the separation from Ryder, the life of the actor has seen many controversies. Not to forget the publicly criticised feud with Amber Heard as it was one of the most controversial law suits in the history of the showbiz industry.

Let us know what do you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

