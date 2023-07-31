One of the most trending names across the globe for many reasons has been Gigi Hadid in the past few days. Most of her personal life is being spoken about and reported about right now. While she still keeps making news for her alleged affair with Leonardo DiCaprio and the very confusing nature of it, most recently, hell broke loose when she was detained by the authorities for possession of marijuana when she was going out with her girl gang for a vacation, There is an update on the same now.

If you aren’t aware, Gigi became the biggest news when recently it was reported that the supermodel on her trip to Cayman Islands was detained by the cops because she was found with marijuana and the things that were needed to consume it. Friend Nicole McCarthy was also arrested with her for possessing similar things that were found in her suitcase.

While the reports later said that Gigi Hadid was left on bail followed by her sharing a fun picture and her team clarifying that there was no illegal move and the marijuana was prescribed to her for medical purpose. Latest updates now talks about how the entire row has affected her confidence, and it seems like her career is in turmoil. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a Fandom Wire report, Gigi Hadid is ‘unnerved’ because the Cayman Islands arrest has probably destroyed her image, and she has to now build it again from scratch. There is no confirmation or a direct quote from Hadid, but the report talks about how the scandal has wrecked her image in the public eye and the family-friendly brands that she collaborates with.

Gigi Hadid and Nicole McCarthy appeared in court last on July 12. They pleaded guilty to the charges and were fined $1,000 each. In a statement, the supermodel’s team said, “It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear, and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island.”

