DCU right now is being revamped entirely to give out a new vibe, and James Gunn with Peter Safran has made sure that the old timeline doesn’t come in between their vision. While they shape Superman: Legacy, their entry as the new bosses was done by stepping on a Clark Kent project, that was already one of the most anticipated ones even before there was anything substantial said about it. But did you know that Zack Snyder had a lot of hopes from the scrapped sequel to his debut DCEU movie?

If you aren’t in sync with this situation, after a massive fan demand, Black Adam, in the climax, finally confirmed the return of Henry Cavill as Superman, and later, it was said that the actor will get a sequel to his debut movie Man Of Steel. But within a couple of weeks, James and Peter took over and very first scrapped that plan but acting Henry’s future in the DCU. This in turn cancelled Man Of Steel 2 and Zack Snyder’s return.

While Zack Snyder was up to direct Man Of Steel 2, and James Gunn scrapped it as soon as he took the boss chair, a new report now suggests that the Justice League director had a lot of hopes from the sequel’s script and had big plans for the same. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a Fandom Wire report, Zack Snyder was planning to have Superman fight Brainiac, a megalomaniacal robotic genius, who created havoc with his powers. The movie was to tap into many big episodes in the DCU timeline and was being penned by Peaky Blinders fame Travis Knight. Not much has been revealed, but the report states that Zack had a lot of hopes for this Henry Cavill Starrer.

But as they say, destiny had some different plans. Henry Cavill now stands outside the gates, and Zack Snyder certainly cannot comeback because his SnyderVerse has been sabotaged completely. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

