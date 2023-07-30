Henry Cavill has been the most loved Superman by fans, and his exit from the DCEU has been absolutely heartbreaking people felt it back in 2016 when his Clark Kent, aka Kal El, died in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Following this came the ever-controversial Justice League, which saw the revival of Cavill’s character, but that was kept a mystery by the marketing team of the film, yet they wanted him to be on the press tour, creating an awkward situation for him.

Justice League received much criticism for several reasons, including Josh Whedon’s involvement and the poor CGI, yet people were happy about Henry’s comeback. The actor is now being replaced by David Corenswet in James Gunn’s new and revamped DCU, and the fans have pointed out how Corenswet looks similar to Cavill.

Anyway, circling back to the topic of when Henry Cavill felt awkward about accompanying the Justice League team on press tours when the marketing team wanted to keep his return to the film a secret. In 2020 while promoting his film Enola Homes spoke about it on the Esquire podcast, as per CheatSheet. He said, “It was one of those weird situations where I guess… no one really knew what they wanted, and it was like ‘Hey, we need Henry on the press tour, but let’s not tell anyone he’s in the movie.'”

Henry Cavill continued talking about Justice League, “I was like ‘Okay, well, it’s going to be super awkward for me, guys. Thank you for giving me an impossible scenario. I’m just going to say to people: Well, yeah, I was here for moral support. I made the tea. I made the tea for an entire movie.’ I’m pretty sure that no one bought it.”

On the professional front, Henry Cavill was last seen in The Witcher Season 3 as he bids farewell to his Geralt of Rivia, and he will next be seen in the spy thriller Argylle, which is expected to release next year.

