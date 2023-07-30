Leonardo DiCaprio is a popular Hollywood actor who doesn’t need an introduction. From Titanic to The Wolf of Wall Street to Once Upon A Time In Hollywood to Inception and many more- he has shown his versatility with his acting chops. Leonardo is known for flaunting his craft with every new project he takes up on. He was widely appreciated for his performance in The Revenant.

However, once Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart had mocked the actor for one of the scenes in The Revenant, leaving Leo quite humiliated for it. Jokes and fun are all okay, but how far must one go? Scroll ahead to read it further.

During 2016’s MTV Movie Awards, Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart were selected for announcing nominations for the Best Movies, and the duo opted to make the announcement through a rap. They were even accompanied by a group of dancers who looked like bears in their costumes. While summing up all the events that happened that year, they mocked Leonardo DiCaprio for his infamous scene with the bear in the movie The Revenant.

While describing Leonardo DiCaprio’s movie, Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart could be heard rapping, “And Leo got f*cked by a bear. Oh yeah! Leo got f*cked by a bear. You always remember where you were when Leo got f*cked by a bear.”

Check out the video clip shared on YouTube:

For the unversed, in the 2015’s movie The Revenant, Leonardo DiCaprio was seen getting brutally assaulted by a bear in one of the scenes, where his character gets hurt massively by the end of it. Leo got an immense amount of appreciation for that scene, as it looked way too realistic. He had even won his first Oscar for this movie after being nominated six times.

However, as soon as Dwayne and Kevin rapped about it, the audience also seemed quite enjoying it. Well, what are your thoughts about their subtle diss in regard to Leo’s scene in The Revenant? Let us know.

