Dwayne Johnson has donated a seven figure sum to help actors on strike.

Due to the ongoing action, members of the SAG-AFTRA are without work, and the SAG-AFTRA Foundation – which is a non-profit organisation connected to the union, but not part of it – has called on 2,700 of the union’s highest earning stars to help those in need.

The foundation’s president Courtney B Vance told Variety that Dwayne Johnson’s team got in touch shortly after a letter was sent appealing for help.

While talking about Dwayne Johnson’s donation, Courtney B Vance said: “It was a love fest. It’s like, ‘Man, you’re stepping up in a way that is allowing others to know the dire necessity of it.’ “

The exact amount he’s donating is confidential, but Vance was moved by the ‘Black Adam’ star’s generosity.

He added: “This is him saying, ‘In such a time as this, I’m here and I’m not going anywhere, whatever you need me to do.’

“And that sends a huge message to other folks to do the same thing.”

The grand will deliver up to $1,500 per member, but under certain conditions – such as health issues or an actor being in serious jeopardy – a lifetime member is able to get $6,000 in financial assistant.

Courtney B Vance explained: “It is a call to arms for all of us to know that we just have to step up however you can.

“If your step up is $10, step up. Because that $10 is going to help somebody. If it’s $10,000, if it’s $10 million, step up, because we have to.

“Everyone knows what happens when you go on strike, when you stand for something — as the saying goes, if you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for everything — you can’t stand unless you have support underneath you, on the side, up top and up front.

While showing his gratitude towards Dwayne Johnson, he said, “So Dwayne is letting everyone know, ‘I’m here. What are you going to do?’”

