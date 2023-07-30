After mesmerising us with her cowgirl self, Selena Gomez is now back to her sultry self as she rocks a bikini while yachting with her friends. She is not letting her fans take their eyes off of her social media by bombarding her with tons of amazing pictures, many makeup-free among them, showing everyone her flawless self. Keep scrolling to take a look at the songstress living her best moments while out on a boat and more.

Selena, a few days back, took the internet by storm with her blonde hair transformation and in one of the pictures, she channeled her inner Marilyn Monroe and looked vintage gorgeous. She is the most followed woman on Instagram, and she lives up to that by posting several precious pics from her life’s moments.

Selena Gomez took to the story section of her Instagram to share several snaps of her in a blush pink bikini and denim overall. In one of the pics, she could be seen flaunting her voluptuous figure as she unbuttoned the top of the overall, which was ripped around the knees, as she grooved to Calm Down in one of the videos. Her snaps and videos have been going viral on Twitter and Instagram.

Selena Gomez once again inflicted confidence among people who are conscious about their bodies as always as she rocked in that revealing bikini. For makeup, she kept it minimal, with a small amount of creamy blush and balm on the lips. Her brunette hair was kept open as it felt the wind in them.

For accessories, Selena Gomez went for a beautiful gold necklace, the one she wore with her cowgirl outfit, the same pair of earrings followed by stacked bracelets or bangles and her statement rings.

The Rare Beauty owner knows what works best for her and what would make her fans NOT calm Down for indeed. Check out the pictures and videos of the gorgeous star –

Selena Gomez singing along to Calm Down 🔥! pic.twitter.com/gq04CxF6Jk — Selena Gomez News (@OfficialSGnews) July 29, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Selena Gomez via her Instagram Story ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dQ9zxE0De4 — Selena Gomez News (@OfficialSGnews) July 29, 2023

📹 | Selena Gomez and her friends listening to ‘Gorgeous’ recently! pic.twitter.com/27CJfks9y3 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) July 30, 2023

