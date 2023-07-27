Kristen Stewart is one of the most daring and gorgeous-looking actresses in Hollywood who has proved her worth as a versatile actress with different projects. Be it being Bella in Twilight Saga or Charlie’s Angels – Kristen has shown her feminine power as well as her action skills. The starlet has a unique sense when it comes to fashion. From wearing pantsuits to three-piece tuxedos to baring her skin in only lingerie, she has done it all and how!

Today, while scrolling Pinterest, I stumbled upon a picture from one of her photoshoots, where Kristen could be seen serving her inner feline energy through it. Why? Well, scroll ahead to check it out!

In the picture found on Pinterest, Kristen Stewart could be seen stripped off to just a white vintage lingerie set, including a lacy detailing bra and a white knicker. Baring her skin and flaunting her abs in it, Kristen paired kept the look a little rock and chic. She added layers of neckpieces with shackles and lock pendants and ditched any earrings or bracelets to keep the look hassle-free. She flaunted her tattoos like a pro.

Check out the picture below:

In the monochrome picture, the makeover couldn’t be appropriately deciphered, but what caught my attention was her dramatic eye makeup. Kristen Stewart opted for a bold look, and with contoured face lifts, defined brows, cat-eyed winged dramatic liner, ample amount of mascara and glossy lip shade, she completed the look. The Twilight actress has been flaunting her pixie haircut for ages, and in this picture, she kept a few locks of her hair loose-stranded and added some gel to set the way.

Kristen Stewart has always served her s*x appeal through her looks, and we ain’t complaining. We are in love with this lingerie look. What about you? Let us know if you like reading our fashion stories.

