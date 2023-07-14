The Twilight Saga changed the lives of Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, and Taylor Lautner for good. The vampire love story was based on the novel series by Stephenie Meyer created quite a buzz among the teenage fan base. In the third installment, Eclipse, the actors had to recreate an iconic scene from the book where the trio had to engage in a complex situation inside a tent. Interestingly, the shoot became quite tough for the stars as the director wanted to make the sequence erotic.

For the unversed, Taylor and Rob, who played Jacob and Edward respectively, had to spend a night in the tent with Kristen, who played Bella. This was the first time that these two characters and lovers of the lady had a deep discussion while Jacob lay in bed with Bella to give her heat. Scroll on to learn what happened behind the scenes.

As per Entertainment Weekly, Taylor Lautner said, “The tent scene is probably my favorite because it’s the first time Edward and Jacob are actually able to connect and understand each other. (It took) two days originally to film it, and then a full day of reshoots.” It was not easy for the stars and they had to do multiple retakes. As per Robert Pattinson, director David Slade “wanted it to be more erotic.”

Talking about the particular scene, Kristen Stewart also shared what was really happening and said, “It’s true. In the book, there’s serious s*xual tension. As I’m sleeping, Jacob is staring over my vulnerable body, and he’s n*ked in this f*cking sleeping bag because you heat up faster that way, and Jacob and Edward are leveling with each other.” However, the tension was felt between Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner instead!

Taylor Lautner added, “Some of those scenes were pretty hard for me. I think we ruined a couple of takes in front of the house and in the tent. It’s just, I don’t know, I have a hard time looking at him (Rob). He and I were this close to each other — we are literally, like, an inch away — and we’re screaming at each other.” Kristen chimed in and said, “And about to kiss,” and Lautner continued, “A couple of moments it felt like that.”

Meanwhile, The Batman star Robert Pattinson added, “Every single time we had to do a threatening thing to each other. For one thing, you always have your shirt off, and so in the tent scene, I literally grabbed your bre*st. And it’s very difficult to remain in the moment.”

Well, here we thought that the men were fighting for their women, but instead, it was the other way around!

Let us know what you think of this revelation and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

