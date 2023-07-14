Reese Witherspoon and Vince Vaughn are two of the most popular stars in the world and have millions of fans. Even after being two of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood, both actors had a strained working relationship and despised each other. The production of the 2008 holiday comedy movie ‘Four Christmases’ brought together Witherspoon and Vaughn as co-stars. However, it was widely reported at the time that their alleged feud seemed to have affected the film’s outcome, as it was considered a massive flop.

Although no one knows when and where the relationship between both actors turned sour, stories emerged during the production of “Four Christmases” that shed light on the tension. One particular incident that drew attention was the decision to scrap a steamy sex scene that would have featured the two actors in an intimate moment. Let’s take a step back into history and know why the ‘Legally Blonde’ star didn’t want to show any kind of intimacy on-screen with Vaughn.

According to a report by New York Daily News (via Digital Spy), it was revealed that Reese Witherspoon was annoyed by Vaughn’s laid-back approach to filming the romantic comedy. Sources claimed that Vaughn often arrived on set appearing as though he had been out all night and preferred to ad-lib rather than rehearse with his co-star. Witherspoon got so irritated that she allegedly refused to film the intimate love scene with Vaughn.

“Reese has an issue with the scripted love scene. It is meant to be a funny, American Pie-style romp, full of bumps and laughs, but Reese is of such a prude, she thinks it’s just too much,” an insider told New York Post (via Digital Spy).

In the case of ‘Four Christmases,’ the alleged tension between Reese Witherspoon and Vince Vaughn seemed to have hurt the movie’s success. The overall production suffered, and the film went on to become one of the worst-reviewed films. The lack of clarity regarding the origin of their dislike for each other adds a layer of intrigue to the situation.

In the end, the strained working relationship between Reese Witherspoon and Vince Vaughn during the making of ‘Four Christmases’ serves as a reminder that on-set dynamics can deeply affect a film’s outcome.

