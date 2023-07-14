It’s been over a year since Johnny Depp and Amber Heard fought their last legal battle (hopefully the final one) in the court of Virginia. Heard walked out defeated while Depp started living his life with his chin up yet again (that doesn’t take away the fact that he lost the Libel trial before that). But months later, the buzz around their infamous dynamic continues to make news and the world continues to consume it like their favourite fodder. But while a lot is being still speculated and rumoured about them, there is a new update and another possible legal tug of war involving the Aquaman star.

For the unversed, after announcing Depp as the winning side, the court ordered Amber to pay $8 Million to Johnny in combined compensatory damages and punitive damages. However, a settlement was done between the two later, and they agreed on a $1 Million amount which Amber has reportedly paid Johnny, and he has transferred to same to a charity.

Making news now is the buzz around that very $1 Million that she paid Johnny Depp out of her pocket. Amber Heard later asked an insurance company to partly cover her damages, but the company backed out because the Aquaman reportedly violated their policy. The two are now in a legal battle which Heard no longer wants to fight. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a latest Inside The Magic report (via Marca), Amber Heard held a liability policy with New York Marine and General Insurance Co.to protect her against such defamation, in the amount of $1 million. She applied to get covered partially in the damages she had to pay to Johnny Depp. However, the insurance company said that publishing the Op-ed that eventually led to the defamation battle has violated the company policy and that resulted into the company not being liable to pay anything to Amber.

New York Marine and General Insurance Co. took the matter to court, where Amber Heard is now demanding the dismissal of the case. While she was stubborn that the company needed to pay her damages in her last filing, the latest one has her frustrated as the company refused to drop the case even when there is nothing left to argue. She requested the court to dismiss the case emphasizing that “there is nothing left to dispute.”

However, the insurance company continues to stand on their claims. For more information about the same and everything else from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to Koimoi.

