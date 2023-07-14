Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal drama goes back to 2016. The actress had accused her ex-husband of domestic violence throughout their marital life that started in 2015. She even gained a restraining order days after filing for divorce, which marked a huge scandal in the Hollywood industry. But did you know she didn’t make the court cases easy either? Scroll below for all the details.

By now, everyone knows about all that happened between Johnny and Amber, thanks to their latest televised courtroom drama. They were abusive, not only verbally but also physically, during multiple fights. The actress made several allegations, even dragging his ex-partner Kate Moss, claiming JD pushed her down the stairs.

Back in 2016, Amber Heard was required to sit for deposition in the domestic violence case filed against Johnny Depp. The actress, however, tried all she could to avoid the testimony and created a whole scene in the court. Consequence? JD’s lawyer Laura Wesser had to file a motion accusing the Aquaman 2 actress of delaying litigation.

As per a report by The Wrap, the court papers filed by Johnny Depp’s attorney read, “Amber continues to delay litigation. After showing up nearly two hours late to her Court-ordered deposition, Amber refused to go on the record to testify at all. She refused to testify despite repeated requests from Johnny’s counsel and instead sat with her lawyers, cried on the telephone, yelled, screamed and paced in a separate room. Amber’s conduct on August 6, 2016 is just one example of her blatant gamesmanship and disregard for the Court’s orders.”

In present, Amber Heard as well as Johnny Depp are trying their best to revive their Hollywood careers. While there are reports of Amber being removed from Aquaman 2, there’s been no confirmation of the same. On the other hand, Johnny was last seen in Jeanne du Barry.

