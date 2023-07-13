Hugh Jackman is one of the finest actors, and often time he has proved he is equally good a husband. The actor is married to Deborra-Lee Furness, and both of them have often shared banters about each other as their PDA. Sharing about their love moment, the wife once shared how she felt having s*x with the actor. Read on to find out more about their raunchy lovemaking.

Both of them are one of the most adored Hollywood couples, as they have been together for around two decades. While many wives might get annoyed with a husband who has to change his appearance constantly, Deborra really admired the Wolverine actor’s quality as she once shared the benefit as it makes their s*x life more exciting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a conversation with Town & Country magazine, the wife of Hugh Jackman revealed that there are lots of benefits to having an actor for a husband. She revealed that having s*x with him feels like having an affair as she said, “I like him all ways: chubby, muscly, skinny. It’s like I’m always having affairs”. Deborra-Lee Furness shared that he likes the actor when he is clean-shaven as she later added, “I like him best clean shaven – which could be a problem as Hugh sports a beard or designer stubble in most of his latest movies, including The Wolverine and Les Miserables.”

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee have been married for over two decades, and the Hollywood star admits it was love at first sight for him. The Wolverine actor revealed that he straight away wanted to marry her when he was introduced to her on the set of the Australian TV show ‘Correlli’ in 1995. Notably, they have a 13-year age gap, but that did not stop them from loving each other.

Talking about the current update, Hugh has begun shooting for Deadpool 3 and is all set to make his debut in Marvel Cinematic Universe with Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson. The recently released photos of his comic-accurate look have been all around the internet, and fans are really hyped up for the movie.

Let us know what do you think about Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness. For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: When Scarlett Johansson Was Chased By Five Cars Full Of Men, Leading To Her Blasting Out At Paparazzi: “… Waiting Game Before Another Person Gets Seriously Injured Or Killed, Like Princess Diana”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News