When James McAvoy Revealed Having An Er*ction While Filming A S*x Scene, It's Not With Angelina Jolie Or Rosario Dawson, Said "It's So Uncomfortable..."

James McAvoy is one of the finest actors working in the industry right now and ensures that his characters are realistic and authentic. But once, he took it a little too far and had to face the brunt of it. Interestingly, it happened when he was working with his ex-wife, Anne-Marie Duff when they had not started dating. While filming an intimate scene, he almost had a boner! He somehow managed to finish the scene but the anecdote is too funny to miss. Scroll on to learn more.

The actor was working with his then future-wife Anne-Marie in the British TV series Shameless. They had to shoot an intimate scene that turned awkward for James.

While talking to The Guardian, he said, “We weren’t together yet. I fancied her, but you don’t want to make that person feel like they’re being abused or that you’re enjoying yourself.” James McAvoy explained how he tried to control himself during the entire process but lost control a little.

James McAvoy, who played the role of Kevin Wendell Crumb in the 2016 movie Split, further added, “I’ve had the merest hint of an er*ction a couple of times, but it’s usually so uncomfortable that it’s more about making it look like you’re really going for this person, while convincing the person that you’re not having a good time. While at the same time not making them feel like you’re saying ‘Don’t worry, I’m not enjoying it, because you’re f*cking stinking!’”

That’s quite a tricky spot to be in. But the X-Men: First Class star handled it perfectly. The couple married in 2006 and parted ways in 2016. He found love again in his wife, Lisa Liberati, whom he married in 2022.

Well, honestly, it takes a lot of guts to accept such intimate details on camera! Let us know what you think of this anecdote, and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

