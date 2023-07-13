The star-studded cast of Oppenheimer continued their promotions and landed in London to interact with their fans. All was going well until Emily Blunt almost suffered a major wardrobe malfunction but got saved by her co-star Florence Pugh. The pictures of the two bonding at the red carpet made the Internet happy and gave thumbs to Pugh’s presence of mind. Scroll down to read the details.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy in the lead along with Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh. The cast of the film has been promoting the film aggressively since it will be clashing with Margot Robbie starrer Barbie and Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

Speaking of Emily Blunt getting saved by co-star Florence Pugh at the red carpet, according to Insider, the star cast of the movie was posing for the press at the Trafalgar Square in London when Pugh came to Blunt’s rescue as the latter’s jacket appeared to come loose. Pugh lent her a helping hand when she realized Blunt’s her rose gold blazer was nearly popping open. Blunt soon placed a hand over her chest to avoid any unwanted flashing as Pugh was clicked holding her co-star’s jacket while becoming a shield. Blunt soon adjusted her attire and went back to posing as they shared a laugh together.

Take a look:

florence pugh and emily blunt pic.twitter.com/K0IJKwGIZC — Florence Pugh Daily (@bestofpugh) July 12, 2023

The Black Widow star was seen wearing a low-cut cobalt-blue blazer along with her short hair and minimal make-up. The actress’ denim mini dress by Moschino came across as a refreshing change which was styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray.

Earlier this month, the Little Women star grabbed attention at the Valentino show for Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week when she stepped out in a completely see-through gown.

Speaking of Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place star opted for a rose gold formal attire by Dolce & Gabbana. She upped the style quotient with her mascara and a touch of pink lipstick while she posed confidently for the cameras.

Blunt completed her look with Manolo Blahnik Chaos sandals and Zydo Italy earrings.

