Rihanna is one of the biggest stars in showbiz worldwide. She started off as a singer and later transitioned into acting and became a full-time entrepreneur with her makeup, skincare and lingerie brands. On to the series of new events, RiRi shared pictures on her Instagram donning a tiny thong and bikini, setting a major thirst trap and flaunting her pregnant belly and we’re living for her ‘Queen’ attitude and screaming ‘Oh Mama’ in our heads looking at those stunning pictures. Scroll below to take a look!

RiRi is expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky, and the couple never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with their public appearances. The duo welcomed their first child last year, and the Unfaithful singer soon announced her second pregnancy to the fans.

Now talking about her latest Instagram post, Rihanna took to the platform and shared pictures donning Fenty Lingerie. The Barbadian singer donned a sheer pink coloured bikini with a plunging neckline and paired it with a matching thong.

The singer shared the pictures with a caption that read, “new fav’s ….sheer x group dropping rn!” Rihanna accessorised the look with gold jewellery and matching heels and donned her signature bangs.

She opted for her usual glam with glossy lips, winged eyes and loads of highlighter on the face and body; scroll below to take a look at her pictures:

This momma is serving goals on goals to her fans!

What are your thoughts on Rihanna’s lingerie shoot for Fenty on Instagram? Tell us in the space below.

