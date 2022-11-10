Rihanna’s fourth annual Savage X Fenty show was a star-studded event that showcased numerous artists flaunting their stunning and quirky styles in front of the camera. The show featured singer Anitta, supermodels Joan Smalls and Irina Shayk and actors Taraji P. Henson and Simu Liu along with Johnny Depp, whose presence at the show created a buzz on the internet in no time.

Savage X Fenty Show also gained attention from the audience due to Johnny Depp’s appearance on the show. The video of the actor from the show surfaced online and faced backlash from the netizens.

Amid the star-studded show, Cara Delevingne was seen returning to the ramp in a confident avatar. She wore a shimmery bra along with matching suspenders and panties as she walked down the ramp in style.

Cara Delevingne’s latest look made heads turn at the event as the model bleached her eyebrows and wore a bold lip colour while highlighting her eyes with a winged liner. She wore her hair in quirky long braids and enhanced her look with an elegant pair of earrings along with a ring.

According to a report by Mirror.co.uk, Rihanna’s fashion brand consists of sizes from 30–46 in bands and A–H in cups while Underwear, loungewear and sleepwear are available in sizes ranging from XS–4X/XS–XXXXL.

Cara Delevingne certainly managed to exude charm during the show with her scintillating avatar while walking down the ramp. What are your thoughts on her look? Do you feel she was the best among all the other stars at Rihanna’s fourth annual Savage X Fenty show? Reply in the comments below!

