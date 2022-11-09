Jennifer Lawrence never leaves a chance to not turn heads while she walks down red carpets in dazzling outfits. If one may have noticed that JLaw has worn several shimmery gowns, which are mostly sheer. Be it silver or gold, Jennifer knows what she is doing. It also gels well with her natural skin and blonde hair.

One of the finest examples of it is from the time when The Hunger Games actress walked the red carpet of the UK premiere of ‘Mother!’ The 2017 horror-thriller flick saw Jennifer play the role of an unnamed woman whose virtues are overlooked by her selfish celebrity author husband.

For the premiere, Jennifer Lawrence had donned a sheer curve-hugging Versace gown. The show-stopping dress was handwoven in light metallic chains, and it shone as brightly as her skin and hair. The chains draped well on her figure and flaunted her bare skin underneath.

Jenner Lawrence’s intimate areas were hidden perfectly, saving her from some wardrobe malfunction. The gown had a halter neckline so it was sleeveless. The Red Sparrow actress went with glowing makeup as well. She had smokey brown eyeshadow and nude lips. Jennifer’s cheekbones were covered with a light blush.

The Don’t Look Up actress‘s hair was in a messy bun with a few strands left dangling. As her gown had enough chains, Lawrence skipped jewelry, which was a smart move. She completed the look with silver single-strap heels. We are in awe of this outfit and love how Jen dared it all in it.

Meanwhile, now Jennifer Lawrence is enjoying her life as a mother. In February this year, the actress gave birth to her first child. Before that, she gave us many pregnancy looks to be inspired by as well!

What do you think of JLaw‘s Mother! UK premiere look?

