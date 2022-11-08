Hollywood actor Chris Evans is well known for playing Captain America, the shield-bearing super soldier who fought for America in the MCU timeline’s World War II. After his 11-year contract with MCU came to an end, the actor has moved from his role as Steve Rogers and has been exploring multiple new opportunities.

Chris’ acting career has panned for nearly 25 years he has acted in multiple successful projects. Along the way, he has amassed massive wealth. Considering his successful career, he is one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. Let’s take a look at 3 expensive things owned by him.

His Los Angeles Home

Chris Evans owns one of Laurel Canyon’s most luxurious estates. He bought the property back in 2013 right after his success in the MCU as Captain America. As per Sportskeeda’s report, the actor purchased the property for a whopping $3.52 million (Rs 28.5 crores). The mansion is within a gated area for privacy and sprawls across 4600 square feet of area and offers an amazing view of the adjoining Laurel Canyon.

Premium Watches

The Gray Man actor has a penchant for premium watches, especially the ones made by IWC Schaffhausen. He has also become an ambassador for IWC Schaffhausen, the Swiss luxury watchmaker. Among his many premium watches, one of his most expensive watches is the IWC Portugieser Chronograph, a black-colored dial held within an 18-carat gold case. As per the report, the watch’s value is estimated to be $19,200 (Rs 15.72 Lakhs).

Chris Evan also owns a beautiful Trésor Master Co-Axial Chronometer from Omega’s De Ville series. It is an elegant watch that has a black dial encased in Omega’s proprietary 18-carat Sedna gold. The value of the watch is estimated to be around $18,000 (Rs 14.73 Lakhs).

Expensive Car Collection

The Captain America star has many expensive, exotic supercars parked in his garage. One of the most expensive ones is the customised 1967 Chevrolet Camaro which is priced at $275,000 (Rs 2.24 crores). Interestingly, it was a gift from his Avengers co-star Robert Downey Jr.

Chris Evans also owns Audi R8 which is priced at $197,000 (₹ 2.72 Crore). The German car sports a 5-liter V10 engine under the hood that takes it from 0-60 mph in under 3.5 seconds. It is the fastest car built by a German manufacturer. However, Chris prefers driving his Lexus E350S.

