American singer, songwriter, and actor Nick Jonas has a long list of exes before getting married to Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra in 2018 after briefly dating her. Nick dated actress and model Olivia Culpo for nearly two years before breaking up with her. Now the model has opened up on their break up.

A new reality show, The Culpo Sisters, premiered yesterday and it is already making a lot of headlines. The Season 1 of the series follows the three Culpo sisters, who are ready to take on Los Angeles. Not far from any other reality TV series, the show features a lot of sisterly love along with some drama and catfights.

As per a report in People magazine, Olivia Culpo on the premiere episode of The Culpo Sisters revealed that she dated Nick Jonas and moved to Los Angeles for him. She was in love with him and when she was dumped by him, she was left with no help. “I did date Nick and that was a very formative experience for me…I moved to LA with him. I had no brand, no money and I was in love. That was great right, but when he broke up with me, I was kind of left with no sense of identity,” she said.

Olivia then added, “My whole identity was in him which is a very common story of a young person in love. I thought we were going to get married, I thought all the things, and I just remember night after night looking up at the ceiling in my apartment that I couldn’t afford thinking to myself how am I going to pay my rent? I couldn’t even afford my groceries. It was a serious, pivotal moment for me, but it was something that taught me that you can’t give up.”

While Olivia Culpo is dating American footballer Christian McCaffrey, Nick Jonas is married to Priyanka Chopra. Earlier the two even welcomed a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. For more updates on Hollywood news, tune into Koimoi.

