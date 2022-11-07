Jennifer Lopez once chose Harry Styles over Hollywood hunks like Brad Pitt and Zac Efron while talking about whom she fancies. Right now, we all know who that guy for JLo is, Ben Affleck. The lovebirds won’t stop making headlines over their love for each other ever since they reunited last year.

The two have been engaged and married since then and are moving into a house with their blended family. Ben and Jennifer rekindled their romance after almost 20 years of separation. Previously, they were engaged but never tied the knot. But now they have, and Bennifer couldn’t be happier.

But there was a time when Jennifer Lopez talked about whom she fancies, and JLo chose Harry Styles over Brad Pitt, Zac Efron, Nick Jonas, The Weeknd, Chris Martin, and more. Back in 2017, the On the Floor singer appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she played a game of Would You Rather with the host.

Ellen DeGeneres first asked Jennifer Lopez to choose between the Don’t Worry Darling actor and Zac Efron. To this, Lopez replied, “Probably a couple of years ago, I would have said Zac Efron, but now I’d say Harry Styles.” Ellen continued to ask between Brad Pitt, The Weeknd, Nick Jonas, Chris Martin, and Prince Harry and Styles.

Each time, JLo chose the Eternals actor. But when Lenny Kravitz’s name came into the game, Jennifer couldn’t help but pick him. The former One Direction member has become a major heartthrob in Hollywood too. However, recently, he has found himself in several controversies.

Here’s the video:

Harry Styles’ relationship with Olivia Wilde has received major backlash. Fans have also criticised his acting skills after Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman were released. While talking about Jennifer Lopez, she and Ben Affleck are soaking in married life with their kids.

