Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – starring Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Tenoch Huerta, Dominique Thorne and many more, is set to release this Friday (November 11). With just days left until the release, the film’s director Ryan Coogler and producer Nate Moore got candid about the film – especially Namor (played by Tenoch)

A gist into Huerta’s character. Namor is the king of Talokan, an ancient civilization of underwater-dwelling people. His goal is to keep his underwater kingdom a secret and safe from the outside world, which makes him a natural foil to Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) and Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright). Since the whole world now knows about Wakanda following 2018’s Black Panther, Namor is concerned that Talocan may follow suit.

Now, ahead of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s release director Ryan Coogler compared the new MCU character to the original Avengers Hulk and Thor while talking about strength. Producer Nate Moore gets candid about his motives and more. Read on.

During a recent interaction with Marvel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler revealed that Namor’s introduction in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has a new Avengers-level powerhouse on its hands. He said, “[There’s] no equal in terms of his capabilities, being able to breathe underwater and breathe at high altitudes and walk around on land.”

Comparing him to other strong original Avengers, Ryan Coogler added, “He’s incredibly strong, he’s as strong as Thor, and if he’s around enough water he can be as strong as the Hulk.”

Wakanda Forever’s producer, Nate Moore, also opened up about Tenoch Huerta’s character’s motivations, and how and why they put him at odds with the nation of Wakanda. The producer said, “He’s not interested in ruing the world for power. He’s not interested in money. He’s interested in protecting his people. And what’s more altruistic than that?” Moore continued, “Here is a man who believes 100 percent that he is the hero in his own story. He doesn’t see himself as a villain because in Namor’s eyes what he is doing he’s doing to protect a people who have already made it through a tragic history.”

Do you think Namor is as strong – if not stronger, than Hulk and Thor? Let us know in the comments.

