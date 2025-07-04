Allu Arjun’s blockbuster sequel, Pushpa 2, is heading to &Pictures very soon! The movie marks Pushpa Raj’s return alongside the stunning Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli. It chronicles how he rose from the ashes, fought his way one battle after another, and emerged stronger than ever.

Pushpa 2 is a story of survival, love, and the power to stay true to yourself against the odds. The first movie, Pushpa, became a global phenomenon and explored the story of an underdog, while the second film highlighted his reign after a major rise.

When Is Pushpa 2 Premiering On &Pictures?

The movie is set to have its channel premiere on &Pictures on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 7:30 PM. TV viewers can catch the storm of action, power, and heart once again, right from the comfort of their homes. The channel premiere will allow the entire nation to feel the power of Pushpa Raj on Pushpa 2: The Rule once again.

What Did Rashmika Mandanna & Director Sukumar Say About Pushpa 2?

Ahead of the channel premiere, actress Rashmika Mandanna shed light on returning as Srivalli in Pushpa 2. She said, “Playing Srivalli has been a truly enriching experience because she represents a blend of quiet strength and emotional depth. In Pushpa 2, her character evolves significantly—she’s no longer just a supportive presence, but someone who takes a stand when it truly matters.”

“There’s a pivotal scene where she stands up for Pushpa, and it’s not just about their relationship, but about her own conviction and courage. That moment really reflects how much she has grown, and as an actor, portraying that transformation was both relatable and rewarding,” she added.

Speaking about the channel premiere, director Sukumar shared, “Cinema connects with people in so many ways, and television brings that experience directly to their most personal space — their home. This film is very close to my heart — every frame, every emotion was created with love and passion. I want people to sit with their families and experience the journey of Pushpa again, relive the action, emotion, and drama, and enjoy it from the comfort of their homes.”

