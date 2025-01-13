Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil led Pushpa 2 has completed 39 days in theatres. It will not slow down anytime soon despite new releases in the market. It has achieved another massive milestone as the action thriller is officially a super hit in all languages. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

Day 39 update!

Pushpa 2: The Rule has concluded its sixth weekend on a dhamakedaar note, adding 6 crores to the kitty. It witnessed an upward trend, garnering 2.80 crores* on Sunday, which is almost 27% higher than the 2.20 crores* earned on the previous day.

The 39-day total in the domestic market concludes at 1252.02 crores*, all languages included. Hindi remains the dominant language, contributing to over 50% of the sales. The remaining sum is coming from Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada.

Is officially a super-hit!

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is made on a staggering budget of 500 crores. It has made returns of 752.02 crores at the Indian box office. It is rare for a film made on such huge expenses to achieve returns at this level for the producers. But Sukumar‘s directorial has truly set new benchmarks and how!

Here’s how we calculate the profits:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

According to the calculation, the action thriller has raked in profits of 150.04%. And with that, Pushpa 2 is officially a super-hit! Celebrations are in order for Allu Arjun and the team.

Pushpa 3 is now in the works!

Both Allu Arjun and Sukumar have taken a break after almost five long years. But the makers will soon start working on Pushpa 3. The script, along with other pre-production work, will begin. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna as well as Fahadh Faasil are expected to return in the threequel.

*estimates, official figures awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

