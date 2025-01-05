Pushpa 2: The Rule, the sequel to Allu Arjun’s film released on December 5, 2024, has generated significant hype. No doubt, from the very first day of its release, the sequel to Pushpa has become a massive success for the team and the director, Sukumar. The movie has also impacted Allu Arjun’s life, further elevating his stardom and popularity to a greater level across the nation.

Allu Arjun’s viral dialogues in the movie, such as “Jhukega nhi saala” and “Pushpa sirf ek naam nahi, Pushpa matlab brand,” earned immense love and success. After such an achievement, Sukumar went on a holiday to the US to take a well-deserved break, as the preparation for the shooting and release of Pushpa 2 had stressed him over the past few months and days. In addition, he is also preparing for his upcoming project with Ram Charan.

Why Did Sukumar Put Pushpa 3 On Hold?

According to a recent report by 123 Telugu, Sukumar has reportedly felt significant stress over the past few years due to the shooting and entire process of Pushpa 2. After a long period of hard work on the Allu Arjun-led film, the director is currently on a well-deserved break. The report further disclosed that Sukumar doesn’t want to rush into things, which is why he is holding off on the next installment of the Pushpa franchise.

For those who might not know, the ending scenes of Pushpa 2: The Rule confirm the arrival of its third installment. However, the audience will have to wait much longer to see Allu Arjun as Pushpa again in theaters for its third sequel.

What Is The Box Office Collection Of Pushpa 2?

According to Sacnilk, on its opening day, the film evaluated a massive success with ₹196 crore. By the end of its first week, it earned ₹867.45 crore. The film’s All India Net Collection was ₹1,193.5 crore, while its Worldwide Collection stood at ₹1,690 crore.

Allu Arjun Made A Drastic Change In His Appearance After Pushpa 2

Due to the intense schedule of Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun had to maintain his character’s look with a long beard and hair. However, now that the film has been released, the South superstar was recently spotted with a new look.

This look surfaced after he visited the Hyderabad court, where he received regular bail from the stampede case during the screening of his Pushpa sequel. The pan-India star’s new look features short hair and a much shorter beard than his previous one.

