Superstar Allu Arjun is riding high on success after the blockbuster success of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule. He was also in the headlines for the Sandhya Theatre stamped case and was recently given bail.

The Pushpa franchise has taken Allu Arjun’s public image to a global level, and the actor put a lot of effort into this film. After dedicating five years of his life to Pushpa, he is all set for his next movie. Everyone has their eyes on what’s next for the star after featuring in Pushpa 2. The actor has an interesting lineup and is all set to collaborate with many filmmakers nationwide.

According to Telugu360, Allu Arjun will be collaborating with the Devara fame director, Kortala Shiva. The actor has reportedly shown interest in a new project, and they have been working on the script. The film is still under discussion, and no official project has been announced. The duo had previously announced a project, but it was shelved for various reasons. Filming for this movie will begin after Kortala finishes shooting for Devara 2.

This film was actually announced a long time ago but went on a side track when Allu Arjun started filming for Pushpa. Now, the film is back on track, and Shiva is working on the script right now. This will be the first time Allu Arjun and Koratala Shiva are teaming up.

Allu Arjun, who had a massive blockbuster hit across the states, especially breaking all records in Hindi, is now gearing up with many new exciting projects. Also, the project with Trivikram is on and is in progress. The duo had earlier teamed up for Julayi, s/o Satyamurthy, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. All three films are blockbuster hits.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is an action drama film directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The music is given by DSP. The film stars Allu Arjun in the lead role, alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Ajay.

The movie revolves around Pushpa Raj, a coolie-turned-sandalwood smuggler, who begins to face tough opposition from enemies, including SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS. The second part of the film focuses on how Pushpa overcomes all the obstacles and rises in the field.

For more such stories, check out Down South.

Must Read: When Rajinikanth Revealed The Valuable Life Advice He Received From Amitabh Bachchan: “One Should Always…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News