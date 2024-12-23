Peelings from Pushpa 2 earned mixed reactions from the audience upon its release. While some appreciated the creativity and the music of the track, others termed the steps performed by Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna as vulgar.

Rashmika has now opened up about the reception to the song, revealing that even she was shocked when she watched the rehearsal video of Peelings. She further revealed she was uncomfortable while performing the dance steps as she felt she was dancing on Allu Arjun.

Rashmika Mandanna Expresses Her Discomfort While Performing Peelings in Pushpa 2

Rashmika Mandanna talked about her experience of filming Peelings from Pushpa 2 in an interview with Galatta Plus. Expressing how she was surprised with the dance steps, the actress said, “It came as a surprise because the second we saw the rehearsal video, I was like, ‘What in the world is going on?’ The majority of the time I thought I was dancing on Allu Arjun sir.”

Rashmika added that she is afraid of being lifted. Since most of the steps involved Allu Arjun lifting her up, she felt uncomfortable while performing. “I am someone who has a phobia of being lifted, I wasn’t very comfortable with people lifting me, and here is the song where I am only being lifted. I had this thing of ‘how am I going to do this?’”

The actress said despite her fear, she decided to go ahead and trust her director and co-star, which helped her give an amazing performance. When asked if she was also concerned about the choreography, which is being called vulgar by fans, Rashmika said there is no room for doubt for an actor.

“As an actor, I know I am here to entertain others and please my director. I work to hear the word ‘excellent’ from my director. This is my bread and butter and this is what I am here to do. If I will start isolating my roles and start overthinking around it. That will be typecasting myself and I don’t want to do that,” she added.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 is on a record-breaking spree at the box office, earning over Rs. 1500 crore worldwide. Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Rao Ramesh.

