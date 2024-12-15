The pairing of Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun has once again conquered the box office with the recent release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Despite being released on December 5, 2024, the film persists in performing extremely well in terms of box office collections. Amid this success, Rashmika Mandanna recently gave an interview with Pinkvilla, where she shared intriguing details about her forthcoming movie Thama.

Rashmika Mandanna drops major insiders about the project “Thama”

During the interview, Rashmika revealed that she would begin shooting for the film the following day, indicating that production has already commenced. Additionally, she shared details about her unique role in the movie. Expressing her excitement for the project, she stated: “That’s gonna be incredible, guys. I am going to be flying around. I’m so excited.”

It seems like audiences will get to see Rashmika in a flying role in the next installment of the Maddock Supernatural Universe.

What opinion does Rashmika have about Maddock’s Supernatural Universe?

The Maddock Supernatural Universe continues to impress audiences with its films. The recent release of Stree 2 has been a major sensation among viewers. In the same interview, Pushpa 2 actress Rashmika Mandanna shared her thoughts on the Maddock Supernatural Universe, as Thama will also be part of it.

She expressed her fascination, saying: “You have the spy universe; you have all of this. But a universe like this, which is so different, fascinated me.” She further added: “They are creating everything from the root. They are imagining things and convincing people to believe those things can actually exist.”

Overall, Rashmika had nothing but praise for Maddock’s Supernatural Universe and appreciated how they are skillfully merging stories from their very roots.

When Thama will be released in theaters?

About a month ago, Maddock Films released the official Thama announcement on their social media accounts. In the announcement video, the production assured Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as part of the film’s cast. Thama will be produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, with Aditya Sarpotdar operating as the director.

As of now, Maddock Films has announced Diwali 2025 as the film’s release date.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood.

Must Read: Salman Khan’s Cameo In Baby John Won’t Be Disappointing As Singham Again, Varun Dhawan Confirms: “5-6 Mins Ka Scene Hai, Uska Impact…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News