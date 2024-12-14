After the Pushpa 2 storm, all eyes are on Christmas 2025. Varun Dhawan is arriving with his action thriller, Baby John, and the anticipation is sky-high, especially because of the cameo of superstar Salman Khan. The leading actor is now opening up about the special sequence, and we cannot keep calm. Scroll below for all the details!

Directed by Kalees, Baby John is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 25, 2024. It is an adaptation of Atlee‘s Tamil film Theri (2016). Keerthy Suresh will star as the leading lady in her first Hindi film. Wamiqa Gabbi, Zara Zyanna, and Jackie Shroff will play supporting roles.

Varun Dhawan on Salman Khan’s cameo

During the press conference of Baby John, Varun Dhawan praised Salman Khan. He shared, “Mai jitna bhi bolu, kam hoga unke baare me. I think hum sab, saare darshak, pura bharat unse bohot pyaar karta hai. Bohot waqt ke baad hume unko dekhne ka ek mauka milega.”

Talking about the cameo, Varun Dhawan added, “Proper 5-6 minutes ka scene hai. Usme action hai, comedy hai, drama hai. Uska jo impact hai, wo kayi mahino tak rahega.”

#VarunDhawan about #SalmanKhan cameo in #BabyJohn ✨🔥 It will be 5-6 mins of cameo which will have drama, action and comedy 🔥❤️ Can't wait to see Varun × Salman this Christmas 🥵💯 pic.twitter.com/ugIXlhbELZ — madhu. (@varun_ki_madhu) December 13, 2024

Salman Khan in Singham Again

Recently, Salman made a special appearance in Rohit Shetty & Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again. It was a blink-and-miss cameo, which left fans super disappointed. Many were upset as the buzz was massive around his special sequence, but it did not live upto the hype.

But this time, the anticipation will be worth it, as promised by Varun Dhawan!

More about Baby John

The film revolves around an IPS officer who fakes his death and goes underground to raise his daughter. But his past haunts him when his rival politician finds out he’s alive.

