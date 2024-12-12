Varun Dhawan has had a phenomenal year, both personally and professionally. Work-wise, his streaming debut Citadel: Honey Bunny has been a hit among audiences, and now he is gearing up for the release of the highly-anticipated film Baby John. In his personal life, he welcomed a daughter with his wife Natasha in June.

However, Varun has revealed that his work has taken a toll on his family time. The actor said he feels guilty for not being able to spend enough time with his daughter, Lara.

Varun Dhawan Is Guilty About Not Spending Time With Daughter Lara

In a recent interview with GQ India, Varun Dhawan opened up about his struggles balancing his personal and professional lives. The actor, who has been shooting for projects back-to-back, was asked if he feels guilty about not spending much time with his 6-month-old daughter Lara.

Varun replied that he indeed feels that way and said, “There’s a lot of guilt. I feel that every day. I feel that when I work. I feel like I’m not there.” The actor added that he plans to take a few days off work in December, but that certainly would not be enough.

“And it’s not just about Lara, I want to spend time with Natasha too. But as soon as I wrap these two films, Border 2 will begin,” he continued. Varun further talked about the changes in his life after becoming a father and lauded Natasha for being a fantastic partner. “It changes you overnight. There’s this strong protective instinct that has taken over me. And Natasha—I mean, she’s my superhero,” he said.

Varun tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart, Natasha Dalal, in 2021. In June 2024, the couple announced the arrival of their baby girl. “Our baby girl is here, Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby,” Varun wrote on his Instagram handle at the time. The actor will soon be seen in Baby John. Directed by Kalees, the action thriller will hit the screens on December 25th, 2025. The movie also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood.

Must Read: Stree 2 Actor Mushtaq Khan Kidnapped & Robbed! Business Partner Shares Details, “…After He Heard Azaan”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News