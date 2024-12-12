Shaitaan is one of the blockbuster films of the year. The supernatural horror thriller is an official adaptation of the 2023 Gujarati film Vash. It follows a family whose daughter falls under the control of a black magician. While the audience loved the film for its thrilling storyline, viewers who watched the original movie noticed that the director had changed the ending of Shaitaan.

Vash’s ending was dark and depressing. However, the makers of the remake decided to end it on a positive note. Director Vikas Bahl, who helmed Shaitaan, has now disclosed why he chose to alter the film’s ending.

Vikas Bahl Changed The Ending Of Shaitaan As He Did Not Want To Make A Depressing Film

Vikas Bahl recently appeared on Pinkvilla’s Director’s Roundtable along with Anees Bazmee, Aditya Sarpotdar, and Amar Kaushik. During the interview, he opened up about why the ending of Shaitaan was changed with respect to Vash. The filmmaker said, “I don’t want people to think black magic will win over our lives.” He further said that he would never make a film that leaves the audience hopeless. Instead, he wants to make positive and happy films in which the protagonist wins at the end.

“I don’t want to tell a story where I tell the people the world is hopeless, things are not going to happen, the world is going to die. No, it’s not happening in my storytelling,” he added. Vikas continued that Vash’s ending was “brutal and depressing,” and when he and his team watched the film, everyone agreed that the remake should end on a happy note. “Then it took us some time to crack that ending,” he stated.

Revealing another reason behind the decision, Vikas said people would not have wanted to see a star like Ajay Degn lose after struggling with his family for two hours. “When your hero is Ajay Devgn, who is being beaten down by Madhavan through 2 hours and he is just taking it, you can’t tell the audience Ajay won’t win at the end,” the director shared.

Made on a budget of around Rs. 60 crore, Shaitaan grossed over Rs. 200 crore worldwide upon its release in March 2024. In addition to Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan, the film stars Jyothika, Anngad Raaj, and Janki Bodiwala, who also starred in Vash.

