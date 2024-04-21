It’s exciting to watch some theatrical releases again on different OTT platforms. However, some movies make you wait longer than expected to arrive on a streaming platform. One such movie is Vash, a Gujarati supernatural horror thriller film that was released in theatres on February 10, 2023. The 2023 film inspired the 2024 hit Bollywood film Shaitaan, which stars Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala, and others.

If you loved Shaitaan and have been waiting to catch up on Vash, we have everything you need to know about it. If you are a fan of the Gujarati film and want to rewatch it, the wait is not much to catch up on it again. Keep reading this space more.

Vash Cast & Crew

The Gujarati horror thriller stars Hitu Kanodia as Atharva, Niilam Paanchal as Beena, Janki Bodiwala as Aarya, Hiten Kumar as Pratap and Aaryan Sanghvi as Ansh. Janki also played the daughter in Ajay’s Shaitaan, directed by Vikas Bahl.

Krishnadev Yagnik wrote and directed Vash, and Kedas and Bhargav composed the music. Pratik Parmar was the cinematographer, and Shivam Bhatt edited the film.

Vash Plot/Synopsis

The story is about a Gujarati family whose life changes drastically when a stranger knocks on their door. The man who knocks the door of Atharva and his family’s house is a devil in disguise named Pratap. Pratap tortures the family members and controls them with his spells. He put forward a dangerous condition to spot tormenting the family. Atharva has to find ways to stop Pratap and save his family.

Is There a Trailer?

Yes, there is a trailer for the Gujarati horror thriller movie.

Watch the Vash Trailer Below –

Where & When to Watch Vash Online?

The movie drops on OTT on April 26, 2024. It will stream on the SheramooMe streaming platform, which confirmed the same with an exclusive clip on its ‘X’ platform. “Experience the original thriller! ‘Vash premieres on April 26th only on ShemarooMe,” reads the post.

According to reports, Vash’s OTT release was kept on hold until Shaitaan’s theatrical release. Now that Shaitaan is out in theatres and has become a hit, the original film will also be available to the audience. On the other hand, the Ajay Devgn starrer will also release on Netflix on May 3, 2024.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: From Bheja Fry 2 To Bhoot Returns: 5 Disappointing Sequels Of Hindi Movies

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News