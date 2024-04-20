Yami Gautam’s Article 370 and Vidyut Jammwal’s Crakk arrived in the theaters on the same date. While people had high hopes for Vidyut’s action film, it was Yami who survived the clash. In fact, the political drama cemented its position quite literally at the box office.

On the other hand, Jammwal’s Crakk had a disastrous run at the box office. Now, after their theatrical verdicts, the two films are all set to rule the digital world, and hopefully, Vidyut’s film will redeem its status since he is loved on OTT.

This week, the theaters are beaming with light choices such as Vidya Balan’s Do Aur Do Pyaar and Dibakar Banerjee’s Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. Even children might enjoy the animation film Appu. But if you want to enjoy your weekends perfectly at home, then three Hindi releases are ready to serve you.

Here is a list of the three Hindi releases this week and your streaming guide on when and where to watch them

All India Rank

Director: Varun Grover

Varun Grover Starcast: Shashi Bhushan, Sheeba Chaddha, Ananyabrata Chakravorty

Shashi Bhushan, Sheeba Chaddha, Ananyabrata Chakravorty Where To Watch: Netflix

Netflix Language: Hindi with English Subtitles

Hindi with English Subtitles IMDb Rating: 6.7

6.7 Date: April 19 onwards

The official synopsis of the film says, “Set in the late 1990s, A 17-year-old Vivek is sent away from home to a prep school to prepare for the highly competitive IIT (the MIT of India) entrance examination.”

Article 370

Director: Aditya Suhas Jambhale

Aditya Suhas Jambhale Starcast: Yami Gautam, Mohan Agashe, Sukhita Aiyar

Yami Gautam, Mohan Agashe, Sukhita Aiyar Where To Watch: Netflix

Netflix Languages: Hindi with English Subtitles

Hindi with English Subtitles IMDb Rating: 8.2

8.2 Box Office Collection (India): 81.02 crore

81.02 crore Date: April 19 onwards

The official synopsis says, “After unrest in Kashmir in 2016, local agent Zooni Haksar is chosen for a secret mission by Rajeshwari Swaminathan to end terrorism and economy conflict by abrogating Article 370 without bloodshed.”

Crakk: Jeetega To Jiyegaa

Director: Aditya Datt

Aditya Datt Starcast: Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi

Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi Where To Watch: Disney Hotstar

Disney Hotstar Languages: Hindi with English Subtitles

Hindi with English Subtitles IMDb Rating: 6.5

6.5 Box Office Collection (India): 12.51 crore

12.51 crore Date: April 26 onwards

The official synopsis says, “The journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai to the world of underground extreme sports.”

Hope, this sorts your weekend and the upcoming weekend as well.

