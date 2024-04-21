Sequels, whether true (with the story continuing) or ‘in spirit’ (as in same protagonists, core ideas or themes) haven’t always matched the originals in Hindi films. A welcome exception is when the second film betters the previous one, as happens in rare cases like Tanu Weds Manu or Drishyam. Most filmmakers go wrong by making the next film merely bigger but not better. That was exactly the case with Tum Bin, Rock On!!, Dedh Ishqiya or Welcome Back.

However, there is a perceptible difference between a disappointing sequel and a poor one. This week, we had LSD2, a creatively bankrupt sequel to a niche but thought-provoking Love Sex Aur Dhokha released in 2010. So here’s looking at five more prominent calamities, especially after truly memorable ‘prequels’.

Bheja Fry 2

Director Sagar Ballary’s Bheja Fry, the classy 2007 satirical comedy, was, according to those who watched both, almost a frame-to-frame remake of the French movie Le Dîner de Cons (1998). By ROI (Return on Investment) standards, it was a super-hit, raking in over six times its budget. But Ballary’s Bheja Fry 2, though continuing the story ambitiously by shooting overseas, was not only a b-o. disaster, but also unfunny.

Bhoot Returns

Bhoot (2003) was probably Hindi cinema’s first genuinely spooky and substantial horror film, featuring Rekha, Ajay Devgn, Nana Patekar, Fardeen Khan and Urmila. But after its Silver Jubilee success and accolades, Ram Gopal Varma decided to rehash old, substandard horror films into a mishmash called Bhoot Returns in 2012. But this time, the tepid cast (Manisha Koirala with J.D. Chakarvarthi) and moth-eaten plot ensured that there were no ‘returns’ from the audience at what was now ‘written’!

Bunty Aur Babli 2

For many, the older Bunty Aur Babli was mainly about the iconic song, Kajraare. But this charming ‘con-coction’ was much more than a package of breezy musical entertainment. Around the end of the lockdown, Yash Raj Films decided to go the sequel way and make a haphazard con drama in which original composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy were also incredibly off-form. The b-o. collections proved to be a con on the makers—Bunty Aur Babli 2 collected merely half its cost!

Hungama 2

Like many comedies of Priyadarshan, the 2003 Hungama has immense repeat value, thanks to its crazy comedy and consummate performances. Priyadarshan decided, however, to remake his Malayalam Minnaram (1994) and cash in on the franchise’s title without the level of humour of the older film. Hungama 2 was outdated, monumentally mediocre and had the cornerstone of the older film, Paresh Rawal, almost in a secondary role.

Return of Jewel Thief

Vijay Anand’s milestone thriller classic, Jewel Thief (1967) is ageless for its core story, treatment, performances and music. And the mystery of why a new film was planned 29 years later with Ashok Kumar and Dev Anand again coming together remains unsolved, unlike the suspense in the original’s intriguing plot! Directed by Ashok Tyagi, the film also featured Jackie Shroff, Madhoo, Anu Agarwal and Shilpa Shirodkar and was a disaster. True, Jatin-Lalit gave us some good songs, but that was no consolation!

