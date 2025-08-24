Seema Sajdeh is a well-known celebrity fashion designer and the ex-wife of actor-producer Sohail Khan. Despite being a part of Bollywood circles, they prefer to keep their personal lives private. But during her appearance on Netflix’s Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, she candidly discussed their relationship. Let’s revisit the time when Seema Sajdeh shared her views on co-parenting kids with ex-husband Sohail Khan. Read on to know more.

Seema Sajdeh On Parting Ways With Sohail Khan

In a chat with the Bollywood Bubble, Seema was quizzed about how she and Sohail are co-parenting their kids. She said, “They are the byproduct. I believe that both of us, me and Sohail, have always tried to do right by our kids. And we have always strived to instill correct morals and values in them. At the end of the day, they need to know that, whatever happens, both their parents — their mother and father — will always be there for them, no matter what. Their happiness will always be our top priority. No questions asked: we come second; they come first.”

Sohail Khan On Divorce With Seema Sajdeh

While Seema Sajdeh has often been vocal about her personal life, Sohail Khan also reflected on their relationship recently. In a conversation with Times of India, Actor-director Sohail Khan opened up on his personal life and bond with ex-wife Seema Sajdeh. Sohail said, “I have lived 24 years with Seema. She is a beautiful girl, and somewhere, some things didn’t work out. But that doesn’t change the equation that Seema and I have. She’s a lovely person. She’s a lovely mother, a very caring mother. Things didn’t work out between us, but that doesn’t mean that there should be any kind of bad blood between us. It is always decided that once a year as a family, as parents, we take our kids out for a holiday, and we’ll enjoy ourselves. We will be just individual parents and have a great time.”

Seema Sajdeh & Sohail Khan’s Decision For Their Kids

“When the husband and wife start fighting, it only affects the children. The ego that husband and wife have – they don’t realise that it affects children, and then the children start getting disturbed. So, they are spoiling the next generation. They are corrupting the next generation, and just not their lives. Then your children will grow up to be disturbed human beings. That is what me and Seema decided – that we didn’t want that. We wanted Nirvan and Yohan to grow up with single parents and know that there’s nothing wrong with that. Love is more important than anything else,” he concluded.

More About Seema Sajdeh & Sohail Khan

For those unaware, Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan tied the knot in 1998 and decided to part ways in 2022 after 24 years of marriage. Post divorce, the couple still share friendly relations for their two sons Nirvan Khan and Yohan Khan. Seema Sajdeh has moved on and is dating her former fiance Vikram Ahuja.

