Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR’s War 2 is still running in theaters. The film has received mixed reactions from the audience and failed to meet their expectations. Those who have watched the film might be wondering what’s next for the YRF Spy Universe. In this article, we will dive into the ending explanation of War 2 and how the movie ends.

War 2 Ending Explained: What Happened To Major Kabir & Agent Vikram?

In the film, it was revealed that Kali, a group of antagonists from different countries, is planning to take over India. To stop them, Major Kabir, played by Hrithik Roshan, decides to step into the dark on the orders of Colonel Sunil Luthra. He eventually meets Kali and joins them, but at the cost of killing his father figure, Sunil Luthra, with his own hands.

Agent Vikram and the rest of the RAW agency attempt to capture Kabir along with Sunil Luthra’s daughter, Kavya Luthra, but later we come to know that Agent Vikram, played by Jr. NTR, is also part of Kali and he is betraying India.

To stop him, Kabir pushed himself to all limits but was suddenly surprised to learn that Vikram was, in fact, his childhood best friend who always chose the dark side and prioritized himself over India. In the film’s ending, Kabir managed to save the Prime Minister from assassination and also killed Vikram in a brutal fight.

Moments before the end credits, we see that Vikram is still alive, but now he is working with Kabir to kill all members of Kali. The childhood friends went to different countries to crush Kali’s member, and now Vikram’s priority has changed to “India first.” In the eyes of the world, Vikram is no more, but in reality, he is alive and working to protect India.

War 2 Ending Explained: Will Kabir Appear In The YRF Spy Universe Again?

Moments before the ending, Kabir was seen having a conversation with Agent Vikram. During the scene, he mentioned that if Kali rises again, then Kabir, Vikram, Tiger, and Pathaan will rise to stop them too. Also, the conclusion of the movie hints that in the near future, Kali could re-emerge. The post-credit scene features Bobby Deol with the announcement for Alpha, which is the forthcoming film of the YRF Spy Universe.

