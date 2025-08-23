Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR‘s War 2 has turned out to be an epic disappointment at the Indian box office. Backed by the sequel and Spy Universe factors, the magnum opus was expected to score high, but unfortunately, it failed miserably. On the first two days, it scored a 50 crore+ collection, but thereafter, it witnessed a declining graph, and there was no turnaround. Still, for Hrithik, it is all set to be his highest-grosser post-COVID. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 9!

How much did War 2 earn at the Indian box office in 9 days?

The Bollywood action thriller ended its 8-day extended opening week on a disappointing note by earning 212.9 crores. Considering mixed reactions, it was expected to show significant drop while entering the second week and that’s exactly what happened. The magnum opus earned 3.8 crores on day 9, showing a drop of 24% from day 8’s 5 crores.

Overall, War 2 has earned 212.9 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 251.22 crores. During the second weekend, the film is expected to show some growth, earning a total of around 225 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 52.5 crores

Day 2 – 58.85 crores

Day 3 – 34.25 crores

Day 4 – 33.65 crores

Day 5 – 9.25 crores

Day 6 – 9.75 crores

Day 7 – 5.85 crores

Day 8 – 5 crores

Day 9 – 3.8 crores

Total – 212.9 crores

All set to become Hrithik Roshan’s top grosser post-COVID

Fighter is Hrithik Roshan’s highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. Though it was a losing affair, it did a business of 215 crore net at the Indian box office. As we can see, War 2 needs only 2.11 crores to surpass it and grab the top spot. The feat will be achieved today.

Overall, the action thriller has failed to meet its high expectations. When it was announced, it was touted to be next 500 crore net grosser from Bollywood but in reality, it is heading for a lifetime collection of below 275 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

