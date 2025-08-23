Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 had a disastrous start to the second weekend at the box office. In 9 days, the action biggie stands at a total of 3.4 million tickets on BookMyShow. While it is still at a distance from entering the top 10 ticket sales for a Bollywood film on BMS, crossing Singham Again’s 3.77 million!

Performs Lower Than Metro In Dino

On the second Friday, August 22, the action biggie managed to register a ticket sale of only 58K on its second Friday. This might be the 9th biggest ticket sales for a Bollywood film on the second Friday in 2025, but it is still a disastrous number for a film of such a huge scale!

War 2 Box Office Day 9 BMS Sales

On the ninth day, War 2 registered a ticket sale even less than Metro In Dino’s second Friday. Helmed by Anurag Basu, Metro In Dino registered a ticket sale of 64K on BMS on the second Friday, selling almost 6K more tickets than War 2’s second Friday BMS Sales.

The film stayed way below Coolie‘s second Friday ticket sales. Rajinikanth’s action biggie on the same day registered a ticket sale of 118.7K, almost 103% higher than Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s biggie.

Check out the top 10 ticket sales of Bollywood films of 2025 on the 2nd Friday on BMS.

Chhaava: 708K Saiyaara: 413K Sitaare Zameen Par: 153K Sky Force: 115K Kesari Chapter 2: 102K Housefull 5: 82K Raid 2: 77K Metro In Dino: 64K War 2: 58K Jaat: 53K

War 2 Ticket Sales Summary

Check out the breakdown of the ticket sales of the Spy Universe biggie on BMS.

Pre Sales: 807K

Extended Week 1: 2.54 Million

Day 9, 2nd Friday: 57.69K

Total: 3.4 Million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

