Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari is ringing all the right bells. The title track of the film is trending on Spotify and other music streaming apps and Sonu Nigam’s voice is enchanting every romantic freak ever! Meanwhile, the trailer has also been recieved well.

Sidharth & Jahnvi’s Last Outings

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Yodha, and the film managed to earn 33 crore at the box office, ending up being a losing affair. Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, led Jr NTR’s biggie Devara Part 1, which managed to earn 292.71 crore in India in its lifetime. Meanwhile, Janhvi’s Hindi film Ulajh earned 8.7 crore in its lifetime.

Param Sundari Box Office Day 1

On the opening day, Param Sundari‘s clear competitor is Maddock Films’ last romantic outing! It was Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s Bhool Chuk Maaf that opened at 7.2 crore at the box office. This seems to be an easy target for the film to cross since romance is back to rule at the box office.

Will Sidharth Malhotra Enter The Top 5 Romantic Openers?

In order to enter the top 5 romantic openers, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s rom-com needs to earn 3.65 crore or more. It will claim the fifth spot from Dhadak 2 in such case. It would be interesting to see, if Maddock Films manages to deliver two biggest romantic openings of 2025 with Bhool Chuk Maaf and Param Sundari.

Check out the top 5 box office openings of romantic Bollywood films of 2025.

Saiyaara: 22 crore Bhool Chuk Maaf: 7.20 crore Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release: 4.5 crore Metro In Dino: 4.05 crore Dhadak 2: 3.65 crore

