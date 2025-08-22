War 2 has turned out to be a disappointing affair at the Indian box office. With Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR coming together, it was expected to mint big numbers in Hindi and Telugu versions. Unfortunately, it failed to meet mammoth expectations and is heading towards a major failure. Amid this, there’s one thing to celebrate: It has emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood film in Telugu. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The War sequel had the potential to be one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films in history, considering the collaboration of two of the biggest superstars of the respective industries. Unfortunately, it failed to build the required hype before the release. Further, mixed word-of-mouth made things worse. Both Hrithik and NTR failed to use their stardom to its full potential.

How much did War 2 earn at the Indian box office in Telugu?

In Telugu, War 2 started its journey on a fair note by earning 22.75 crores. From day 2 onwards, it went downhill and fetched a disappointing total during the 8-day extended opening week. As per Sacnilk, it scored 52.2 crore net at the Indian box office.

War 2 becomes the highest-grossing Bollywood film in Telugu

With such numbers, War 2 has registered the highest ever collection in Telugu by a Bollywood film. With 52.2 crores, War 2 surpassed the Telugu lifetime collection of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal (46 crores). It is expected to see some jump over the weekend, and the lifetime is expected to stay below 60 crore net.

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 5 grossers in Telugu:

War 2 – 52.2 crores Animal – 46 crores Jawan – 28 crores Brahmastra – 5.27 crores Chhaava – 15.01 crores

More about the film

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the Bollywood action thriller was released on 14 August. It also stars Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor in key roles. It also features Bobby Deol in a special appearance. It is the sixth movie in YRF’s Spy Universe.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kingdom Box Office (Closing Collection): Vijay Deverakonda Starrer Concludes Its Run With A Huge Deficit Of Over 70 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News