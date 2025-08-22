War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, has ended its first week. Right from the opening day, it was an underperformer at the Indian box office, and it was clear that the magnum opus wouldn’t emerge as a winner. Still, everyone hoped it would reach a respectable collection in the 8-day extended opening week. Unfortunately, it earned a disappointing number by failing to surpass its 5-year-old predecessor. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Released amid high expectations, the War sequel opened at 52.5 crores. It was followed by a jump on day 2 due to Independence Day holiday, as 58.85 crores came in. On day 3, it scored 34.25 crores, followed by day 4 of 33.65 crores, thus ending the 4-day extended opening weekend at 179.25 crores.

War 2 failed the Monday test by earning 9.25 crores on day 5. Due to discounted ticket rates on Tuesday, it saw a slight jump and scored 9.75 crores on day 6. On day 7, it dropped to 5.85 crores. On day 8, it dropped again to 4.81 crores, thus ending the 8-day extended opening week at 208.91 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office. Including GST, it stands at 246.51 crore gross.

Day 1 – 52.5 crores

Day 2 – 58.85 crores

Day 3 – 34.25 crores

Day 4 – 33.65 crores

Day 5 – 9.25 crores

Day 6 – 9.75 crores

Day 7 – 5.85 crores

Day 8 – 4.81 crores

Total – 208.91 crores

Registers the 4th biggest opening week in the Spy Universe

Considering the mammoth expectations, War 2 was a contender to clock the biggest opening week in the Spy Universe, but in reality, it underperformed big time and scored the fourth-biggest opening week, staying below Pathaan, War, and Tiger 3.

Pathaan – 364.15 crores (9 days) War – 238.35 crores (9 days) Tiger 3 – 220.25 crores War 2 – 208.91 crores

